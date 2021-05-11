Contrasting Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) & CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Point Credit and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 2 0 2.67 CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and CyberAgent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $66.44 million 6.17 -$8.69 million $1.34 9.46 CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.57 $424.79 million $0.42 25.00

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Eagle Point Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit -74.29% N/A N/A CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit beats CyberAgent on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

