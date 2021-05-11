Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.91

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 46303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.