CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Issues Earnings Results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CORR stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORR. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

