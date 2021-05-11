Coreto Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $244,330.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00662499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.00243685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.26 or 0.01198880 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.61 or 0.00756027 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

