Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is CapWealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. 130,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,988. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

