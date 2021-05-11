Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.47

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $23.75. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 4,057 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 19 miles of gas distribution pipe.

