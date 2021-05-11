Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.
NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
