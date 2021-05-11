Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

