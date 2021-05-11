CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of CorVel worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,581,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,109,055.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,537 shares of company stock worth $14,168,516. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

