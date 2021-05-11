Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $705.02 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $27.42 or 0.00047905 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $705.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.73 or 1.00282175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00233638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

