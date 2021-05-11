Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. 164,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $140.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

