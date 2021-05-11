Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Middleby accounts for about 1.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,144,000.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.32. 18,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,703. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

