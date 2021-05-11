Costello Asset Management INC Buys 3,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.8% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 670,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

