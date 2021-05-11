Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 617,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.99. 195,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

