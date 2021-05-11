Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers accounts for 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC owned 0.21% of Calavo Growers worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,603. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.