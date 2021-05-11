Costello Asset Management INC Purchases 4,259 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

