Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

COTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 252,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,240,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

