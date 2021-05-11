Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $27.18

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $27.99. Covetrus shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1,908 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,998 shares of company stock worth $1,144,202. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

