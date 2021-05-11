Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $27.18

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $27.99. Covetrus shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1,908 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.
The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,998 shares of company stock worth $1,144,202. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 426,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
