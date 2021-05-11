Cred Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00085114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00060595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00107581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.18 or 0.00799452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.64 or 0.09482608 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

