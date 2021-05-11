Credit Suisse Group Cuts Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $36.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. 7,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,296. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

