Credit Suisse Group Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.38. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.36. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

