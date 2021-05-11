Credit Suisse Group Increases PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $15.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. 13,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.