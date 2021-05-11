Credit Suisse Group Trims Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.43. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.