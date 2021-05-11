Creditcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.20 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $6.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00011200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.62 or 1.00572525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00045634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00231417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001840 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

