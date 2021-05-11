Critical Comparison: Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Utah Medical Products and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.45%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.93 $14.73 million N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 30.98 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -0.89

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.97% 11.48% 10.54% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.