CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $400,378.77 and $39.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,053,619 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.