CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. CrossAmerica Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.