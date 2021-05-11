CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,941 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 5.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $55,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $353,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,864. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -390.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

