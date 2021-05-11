Crown Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $6,777.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,554.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.36 or 0.02670623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00681991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,185,084 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

