Crust (CRU) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.60 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $128.90 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $74.68 or 0.00131734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00013143 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,181.88 or 0.03848587 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars.

