Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139.36 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $139.36 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00085647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.00873574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00108316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

