Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $1.14 million and $416.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

