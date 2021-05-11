Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $1.07

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $205,178.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.