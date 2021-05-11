CryptoFlow Price Down 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $467,778.84 and $2,367.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.98 or 0.01189252 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00763693 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

