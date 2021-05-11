Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273,908.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $273,908.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00655181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00250535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.57 or 0.01161205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031925 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00772680 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,236,032 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars.

