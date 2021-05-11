CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. CSX has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

