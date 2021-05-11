Cue Biopharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,911 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,552% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $438.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

