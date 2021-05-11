CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $825,583.83

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $108.39 or 0.00187579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $825,583.83 and $43,573.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01147524 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00031992 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

