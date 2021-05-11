CUTcoin Price Tops $0.24 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $32.52 million and $520.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00317234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00044785 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,445,123 coins and its circulating supply is 136,445,123 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.