CVCoin Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $60,485.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

