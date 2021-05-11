CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 573,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 89,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.