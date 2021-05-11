CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 356,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

