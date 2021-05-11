CyberMiles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.40 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $18.56 million and $6.40 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00656013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066464 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,051.48 or 1.00492559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00237027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.