CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,545 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne makes up approximately 2.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of CyrusOne worth $316,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CONE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

