D.R. Horton (DHI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI):

5/3/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – D.R. Horton had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

4/29/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – D.R. Horton was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

