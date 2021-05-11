D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of D.R. Horton worth $108,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.