D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of D.R. Horton worth $108,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $106.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.
In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
