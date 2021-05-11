D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 3,000 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DHI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 3,847,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,690. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
