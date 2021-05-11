Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $537.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,765,771,127 coins and its circulating supply is 4,765,771,101 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

