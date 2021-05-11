Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,115,865 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Digital Realty Trust worth $292,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.63.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.