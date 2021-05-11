Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 30,018 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 319,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560,758 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $84,453,000 after acquiring an additional 288,660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.