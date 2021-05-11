Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,924 shares during the quarter. VEREIT comprises approximately 2.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 3.97% of VEREIT worth $351,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

VER stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

